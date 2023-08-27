DECATUR — Charges have been dismissed against Decatur man Adrian T. Bates, accused of turning his car into a weapon to attack two men who had just robbed him at gunpoint.

Bates, 27, had been pleading innocent to charges of aggravated assault with a motor vehicle and criminal damage stemming from the aftermath of the robbery, which happened July 27, 2022, in the 1100 block of North Calhoun Street.

A sworn affidavit from the Decatur Police Department said the incident was captured on surveillance camera video and showed Bates sitting in his parked car as he was being held up by Decatur brothers Traveon Hightower King-Woods, 27, and 20-year-old Amieron L. Barham-Perkins.

The brothers are seen walking away with handfuls of cash as they head back toward their own white-colored car parked nearby. But before they get there, Bates is seen backing up his car and then driving across the sidewalk in pursuit of the two men.

“Video shows Adrian then driving and striking the rear of the white car, appearing to try and run Traveon over. Traveon is seen launching and rolling to the north as the white car spins,” said the police affidavit, signed by Detective Ben Massey.

Bates is seen continuing to pursue the robbers who run away pointing their guns back at him; Massey said he could not tell from the taped footage whether the guns were being fired. The robbers are finally able to make their escape after Bates takes another run at them, misses, and plows into a nearby apartment complex, causing extensive damage to the building.

The charges against Bates were dismissed at the request of prosecutors during a Macon County Circuit Court hearing Aug. 9.

Commenting afterward, Macon County State’s Attorney Scott Rueter said charges had initially been filed because it was decided Bates' attack on the robbers had come after the robbery, and was not seen as an act of self-defense but rather revenge.

“However, I think in developing the case we later decided it was too close a case to be able to call in terms of self-defense or not,” added Rueter. “And so, since the real problem here are the folks who just committed the initial robbery and they already got their sentences, we decided it just wasn’t worth pursuing (charges against Bates) at that point.”

Robbery defendant King-Woods admitted to an amended charge of aggravated robbery and was sentenced in April of this year to five years in prison. Barham-Perkins appeared in court Jan. 17 and was also sentenced to five years after he pleaded guilty to aggravated robbery.

Bates’ legal problems are not over yet, however. Macon County Jail records show he was incarcerated again Aug. 24, this time booked on preliminary charges of aggravated domestic battery involving strangulation and a further charge of committing domestic battery while having a prior domestic battery conviction.

His bail is set at $50,000, requiring him to post a bond of $5,000 to be released. All preliminary charges are subject to review by the office of the state’s attorney.

