DECATUR — Raymond D. Graham is accused of being a chauffeur-driven drug dealer who heads out two to three times a week to service his crack cocaine customers in Decatur.

The picture of his alleged lifestyle emerges from sworn affidavits from Decatur Police after his arrest by members of the department’s Community Action Team which targets drug and gun offenses.

Graham, 28, appeared in Macon County Circuit Court in June pleading not guilty to being a drug dealer. He is quoted in the affidavits as claiming the 26-year-old driver, Jarvis J. McClelland, was in fact the real dealer and he was just along for the ride when the two of them had been arrested May 2 after a city traffic stop.

McClelland, however, said Graham had thrown the 1½ ounce bag of crack he had been carrying onto the driver’s side floorboards when he realized they were being pulled over by the cops.

“Jarvis stated he typically drives Raymond around two to three times a week to serve people with the crack cocaine,” said Officer Paul Vickers, who signed the affidavit.

“Jarvis stated prior to being stopped, he and Raymond were headed to process the crack cocaine so he (Raymond) could sell it.”

Vickers said a review of police video shot from a squad car appeared to confirm McClelland’s story about Graham tossing the drugs onto the driver’s side of the vehicle.

Graham was on parole at the time of the arrest after having pleaded guilty to a charge of home invasion — connected with an incident in which a 6-year-old boy had a gun barrel shoved into his mouth — and was sentenced to six years in April 2021.

But with credit for two years and almost six months previously spent in custody while awaiting trial on the home invasion charges, he was paroled from Centralia Correctional Center on Dec. 3, 2021.

McClelland, meanwhile, has plenty of his own legal problems. He’s still been charged as a drug dealer after the traffic stop with Graham, a charge he denies, and is also pleading not guilty to a charge of trying to destroy evidence in a separate drug case.

That stems from another traffic stop on March 7 in which police said they found crack cocaine in the vehicle where McClelland was a passenger this time.

Vickers said McClelland was taken to police headquarters for questioning and had then asked to use the bathroom, where he was accompanied by officers. One cop said he then saw McClelland drop something inside the toilet bowl.

“I ordered Jarvis to stand up and immediately observed a small, tied, clear corner-cut plastic baggie containing a white chunky substance (consistent with crack cocaine) in the water,” said Vickers in another sworn affidavit.

He said the 4 grams of material later tested positive for crack and McClelland acknowledged he had concealed the drug “in his buttocks.”

And in another unrelated case, both McClelland and a woman whom police said was driving during that March 7 traffic stop — Markiya L. Currie-Willis, 23 — are both accused of being involved in the Feb. 6 murder of 30-year-old Decatur man Cameron K. Taylor.

The two defendants, along with an alleged accomplice, Kearius R. Evans, 22, are said to have conspired to rob Taylor and then shot him to death when he fought back. Currie-Willis has yet to enter a formal plea while both Evans and McClelland are pleading not guilty. All three are being held in the Macon County Jail.

Sworn affidavits related to the murder case also mention Raymond Graham as being present during the killing, but no charges have so far been filed against him. Graham is now back in the custody of the state prison system.

