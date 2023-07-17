DECATUR — Child sex predator Skylar J. Campbell sat in court staring straight ahead as the girl he had victimized when she was under 13 told him he had ruined her life.

“I know I am not allowed to hate anybody, but every bone in my body hates you,” she said in a victim impact statement.

“You were supposed to be like a dad to me and you took advantage of that; you not only physically ruined me but mentally. I have to go to therapy for depression, anxiety and panic attacks… you took my childhood from me…”

Macon County Circuit Court Judge James Coryell then sentenced Campbell, 30, to 10 years in prison to be served at 85%.

Campbell had admitted a charge of predatory criminal sexual assault as part of a plea deal negotiated by Chief Public Defender Michelle Sanders. Four other predatory criminal sexual assault charges were dismissed along with a further count of aggravated criminal sexual abuse.

Prosecutors also agreed to drop, and the judge dismissed, unrelated charges of aggravated domestic battery involving strangulation and two counts of domestic battery.

Giving evidence at the sentencing hearing July 13, Macon County State’s Attorney Scott Rueter said the girl had been assaulted between November of 2014 and December of 2017.

Rueter said Campbell had access to the child because he was dating a relative of the victim.

In addition to the prison penalty, Campbell was ordered to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life and pay $250 to have his DNA added to a criminal database maintained by the State Police.

