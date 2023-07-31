DECATUR — The 15-year-old found dead in Decatur on Sunday has been identified as Decatur resident Tyler Eubanks.

Eubanks was pronounced dead in an abandoned building on the 400 block of West Harrison Avenue in Decatur on Sunday, Macon County Coroner Michael E. Day announced Monday. Two teenagers were arrested on preliminary charges of first degree murder in connection with Eubanks' death on Sunday.

A forensic autopsy was conducted on Eubanks Monday morning at the McLean County Coroner's Morgue in Bloomington. The preliminary cause of death was identified as stab wound trauma.

Decatur police officers were called to the Harrison Avenue location around 11:35 a.m. Sunday to make a welfare check. Upon arrival, they discovered the body of a boy later identified as Eubanks. He had suffered numerous traumatic injuries.

Police conducted interviews and multiple searches, resulting in the arrest of two 15-year-olds. Both are being detained in the Peoria County Juvenile Detention Center.

Preliminary charges are subject to review by state's attorney's office.

Decatur police are conducting the criminal investigation into Eubanks' death. An inquest is pending.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact the Decatur Police Department's Criminal Investigations Division at 217-424-2734 or Crimestoppers at 217-423-8477.

