DECATUR — Macon County Coroner Michael E. Day has identified the victim of the fatal assault on Sept. 1 as Marvin E. Meyer Jr., 53, of Decatur.

After a length search to notify Meyer's family, the coroner's office was able to complete the process and release the name of the victim on Thursday.

Meyer was injured in an assault in the 1600 block of East Wood Street, Decatur. He was transported to Decatur Memorial Hospital in critical condition.

During emergency surgery, Meyer died at 6:56 p.m. in the operating room, Day said.

An autopsy was done on Sept. 2 at the McLean County coroner's morgue in Bloomington. Preliminary autopsy results showed Meyers died from multiple blunt injuries due to an assault, Day said.

The Decatur Police Department is conducting a criminal investigation into Meyer's death.

