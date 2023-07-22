DECATUR — A 49-year-old Champaign man died Friday morning after a crash along Interstate 72 near Harristown in Macon County, authorities said.
Macon County Coroner Michael Day said Jason Betzler was pronounced dead shortly after 8 a.m. Friday at the Decatur Memorial Hospital emergency room.
"Mr. Betzler suffered massive internal trauma, suffered in a single vehicle crash," Day said.
At approximately 4:45 a.m. Friday, the vehicle suddenly crossed the median into the opposite ditch area and crashed, Day said.
The Illinois State Police are investigating the incident. A routine toxicology report is pending.
Photos: Multiple crashes lock traffic on Interstate 55
IMG_1505.jpg
Traffic
IMG_1514.jpg
IMG_1516.jpg
050223-illinois-crashes
IMG_1519.jpg
IMG_1520.jpg
Dust
IMG_1523.jpg
IMG_1525.jpg
IMG_1532.jpg
Windstorm Crashes
Windstorm Crashes
Windstorm Crashes
Windstorm Crashes
Windstorm Crashes
Windstorm Crashes Illinois
Windstorm Crashes Illinois
Windstorm Crashes Illinois
Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!