DECATUR — Police are appealing for help finding a suspect caught on video as he burglarized several vehicles in the 900 block of Sunup Court in Decatur.

Decatur Police Officer Tucker Tool said the Crime of the Week video shows the man walking through the neighborhood in the early morning hours of May 2 “checking for unlocked vehicles.” He is then seen entering a truck and stealing items while an accomplice waits for him in a nearby vehicle.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at 217-423-TIPS. Callers don’t have to give their names and information that leads to an arrest will be rewarded with payments of $500 or more.

