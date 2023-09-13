DECATUR — The battle is far from won yet, but Decatur’s top cop says a curfew enforcement crackdown, along with other policing efforts backed by community support, is producing positive results in lessening the number of kids caught-up in gun violence.

Since announcing the tougher curfew approach June 14 for children under 17, Decatur Police Chief Shane Brandel said his officers have issued 29 curfew citations. In the same period there have been nine city shooting victims but only one, a female, was a juvenile. Brandel identified her as a 15-year-old bystander who was grazed by a bullet in a 4 a.m. shooting incident.

Contrast that with the first half of the year up to June 14, when 24% of the victims shot in Decatur were juveniles; 38% of those shootings happened after 10 p.m.

But overall shootings so far this year are also now down by 38% compared to this time last year, the chief confirmed in a press conference at police headquarters Wednesday.

Brandel was careful to stress that looking at only three months since the curfew crackdown was a small sample and he didn't want to read too much into the numbers. But he also said that summer period was traditionally a time when street gunfire incidents reached a peak and so that made the statistics much more encouraging to see.

“I don’t want to make a bold statement after just three months,” he said.

“But do I believe sustained enforcement over time can have an impact? Yes, I do. The first three months of this are promising, and it gives us a positive outlook that this can make a difference… I feel that whatever it is we’re doing, we need to keep doing it.”

That means using a combination of everything from seeking curfew violators to special police units, like the Community Action Team, which targets gun crime and works to get illegally possessed weapons off city streets.

Brandel said the number of curfew violations issued, at 29, wasn’t important. It showed police doing their jobs but what mattered, he emphasized, was disrupting the involvement of kids in gun violence which often happened when they were out late at night.

He had announced the curfew crackdown with the backing of community groups like the Boys and Girls Club of Decatur and the Shemilah Outreach Center and he said the support of groups like this was vital to making policing work better.

Parents and kids cited for curfew violations, for example, can avoid paying fines if the child concerned is involved with approved programs run by these organizations or others OK’d by the police chief.

“Like I said, it’s not about the citations,” added Brandel. “It’s about interrupting that cycle of violence and keeping juveniles from those situations that can end up altering their lives.”

Decatur Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe backed the enhanced curfew enforcement which she said had created some controversy. “But it was a well thought-out plan and it appears now to be working,” she said.

“So kudos to the Decatur police chief, his department and all of these community organizations that are really trying to help turn kids around.”

The mayor said that while stories of bloody shootings will always grab the headlines, she hoped the wider community will come to see that uplifting efforts are being made to keep children away from violence.

“We have so many positives happening and really good community members trying to do good things to help kids onto the right path,” she added.

Some troubling trends remain, however, and the police chief didn’t shy away from them at his news conference. One is the sheer number of weapons in the city. “Back up to 26 years ago when I started (his police career) it was unusual to stop somebody in possession of a firearm,” he said.

“Fast forward to today, and it's commonplace… That is what is most troubling, the ease of access, which trickles down to the juveniles as well.”

Another worrying trend is the number of kids police encounter armed with BB guns that are designed to look exactly like real firearms and there is no way for a cop to tell if that weapon being pointed at them is real or a precise replica.

“And so guardians and parents, you really need to be paying attention to that,” he added. “There is zero reason that your child should be running around on the street with a BB gun that looks exactly like a real firearm; that is a recipe for disaster.”

Allied to the curfew crackdown and as part of a wider approach to combat violence in the places where it breaks out, the chief had said in June he would take a hard look at businesses that allow large mobs to gather outside.

He said such establishments would risk the loss of city licenses and, so far, there has been one business which has had its liquor license yanked: the New York Restaurant on East US Route 36.

“They were supposed to be operating as a restaurant and then they decided they wanted to operate as a club which drew crowds of hundreds of people which led to problems,” said Brandel.

“They just got their liquor license revoked and they are currently closed right now.”

Attempts to reach the New York owners for comment Wednesday were not successful.

