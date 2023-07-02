DECATUR — Jaydyn M. Mitchell has been sent to prison for three years after making repeated attempts to torch his ex-girlfriend’s Decatur home before setting it on fire and causing more than $4,000 in damage.

Mitchell, 20, took a plea deal negotiated by defense attorney Susan Moorhead and admitted a charge of residential arson.

A sworn affidavit from the Decatur Police Department quoted the girlfriend’s 55-year-old mother as saying the first attempt to burn down the Wayside Avenue home she lived in with her daughter was made June 28, 2022.

Frightened by the experience, security cameras were installed, and these captured footage of a man matching Mitchell’s description dousing the house with gas before setting it on fire around 2 a.m. July 29, 2022. Six tires on vehicles parked outside the house were also slashed.

Mitchell was back at the house on Aug. 9 when surveillance footage captured him peering into the home’s windows at 1:50 a.m. while carrying a lighter in one hand and what appeared to be a handgun in the other.

Detective Jeremy Appenzeller, who signed the affidavit, said police executed a search warrant for Mitchell’s truck on Sept. 1 and found clothing matching that worn in the surveillance videos. They also found a BB gun made as a replica of a semiautomatic pistol and a red lighter similar to one seen on the security camera footage.

Mitchell appeared in Macon County Circuit Court June 22, where he was sentenced by Presiding Judge Thomas Griffith. The judge also ordered him to pay $250 to have his DNA added to a criminal database maintained by the Illinois State Police.

