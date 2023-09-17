DECATUR — Police said a Decatur man was lucky to avoid getting shot early Sunday when his vehicle was peppered with gunfire moments after he had just gotten out of it.

Sgt. Steve Hagemeyer with the Decatur Police Department said the 26-year-old man told police he had just backed into a driveway in the 2100 block of North Church Street at 1:30 a.m. and climbed out to go inside a house.

At 1:31 a.m. the car was hit by a stream of bullets that left it sprinkled with bullet holes. “Looks like four bullet defects to the front driver’s side headlight, two defects to the driver’s side windshield, another defect to the front of the car, the driver’s side tire was flat and there was damage to the dashboard,” Hagemeyer said.

“Officers at the scene located 11 spent shell casings.”

Hagemeyer said it wasn’t clear if there was one gunman or more than one. “But it looks like he (the driver) got out just in the nick of time,” he added. “From the way I read this, I would assume they (the suspect or suspects) thought he was probably in the car; all the rounds were directed at the car.”

Hagemeyer said neither the driver or other people present in the home at the time were injured, and none of them wanted to cooperate with the police in talking about the shooting.

Hagemeyer said detectives were examining surveillance videos they had obtained and the investigation was continuing.

