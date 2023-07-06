DECATUR — Shawn D. Howell, who responded to being shoved in the back during a confrontation by turning around and shooting his opponent in the chest, is headed to prison for a minimum of 10 years.

That is the sentencing floor in a plea negotiated by defense attorney Fallon Conner that saw a charge of attempted murder dismissed. Howell, 19, instead pleaded guilty to the aggravated discharge of a firearm, a Class 1 felony.

Further counts of aggravated battery with a firearm and the aggravated unlawful use of a weapon were also dismissed by Judge Jeffrey Geisler when the Decatur defendant appeared in Macon County Circuit Court Thursday.

The normal sentencing range for the aggravated discharge crime is four to 15 years, and the question now is whether Howell gets the 10-year minimum in his open plea deal or something more. That choice rests with Geisler, and he will announce his decision at a sentencing hearing scheduled for Aug. 17.

A Decatur Police Department sworn affidavit said the shooting was the culmination of an angry dispute between Howell and a juvenile who was with him versus the 38-year-old victim on the night of Feb. 2 at 22nd Discount Liquor on North 22nd Street.

Officer Bradley Hall, who signed the affidavit, said Howell and the juvenile were seen both pulling handguns and pushing the victim out of the front entrance of the business while holding him at gunpoint.

“The juvenile offender then steps to the side as Shawn holds his firearm up against (the victim’s) chest area,” Hall added.

“Shawn then puts his handgun down and starts to walk away. As Shawn was starting to walk away, (the victim) shoves Shawn with both hands in Shawn’s back. Shawn stumbles forward a little bit but regains his balance. Shawn then turns around to face (the victim) and fires one round...”

The victim was rushed to a hospital with a critical chest wound, but surgeons fought successfully to save his life.

Presenting the evidence in court, Assistant Macon County State’s Attorney Stephen Friedel said police know precisely what happened during the confrontation because it was all captured on surveillance tape. Howell had fled the scene but was easily identified; he was found and arrested Feb. 13.

The defendant remains in the custody of the Macon County Jail while awaiting his sentencing.

