DECATUR — Gunman Clifton A. Mitchell saw a charge of attempted murder against him dismissed, but he still ended up going to prison for 15 years.

A sworn affidavit from Decatur police said the 29-year-old defendant had been caught riding in a car with a gun February 17. Police had been looking for him because he was wanted on the attempted murder charge related to an alleged January 27 armed robbery and kidnapping in which a 20-year-old victim had been shot and wounded.

Prosecutors agreed to drop all charges related to that case, however, when Michell appeared July 6 in Macon County Circuit Court.

Instead, he took a plea deal negotiated by defense attorney Chris Amero and agreed to plead to a single charge of armed violence from the February 17 arrest. Judge Jeffrey Geisler then punished him by imposing the 15-year sentence.

Mitchell, who has two previous convictions for the aggravated unlawful use of weapons, is not allowed to own or possess a firearm.

A second sworn affidavit describing the attempted murder charge said the victim had climbed into a car with two men, one of them later identified as Mitchell, because he wanted to buy cannabis from them.

But instead, he had told police he found himself looking down the barrel of a gun as the car drove off and he was told he was being robbed. The victim described escaping by jumping out of the moving vehicle and he was shot and wounded in his left hip by a bullet he said was fired by Mitchell.

Commenting on the case later, however, Macon County State’s Attorney Scott Rueter said prosecutors had been troubled by concerns they weren’t being given all the facts by the victim.

“We believe there was more to this story than the young man was telling us,” Rueter added. “That was our concern.”

He said that was why prosecutors had not pursued the attempted murder charge while also knowing that Mitchell was going to receive substantial prison time on the armed violence charge.

