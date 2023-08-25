DECATUR — Vinnie and Debra Barbee, known for their food philanthropy of feeding the needy and helping to pay for it by staging car shows , now have a new one: The Colonial Place Car Show.

It’s scheduled for Sunday, Aug. 27, from 3 to 6 p.m. at 1355 Illinois Route 48 in Decatur. Registration begins at 2 p.m. and there are trophies for the top 10, best of show and Vinnie’s personal choice. The event also features a 50/50 raffle and door prizes.