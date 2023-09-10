DECATUR — Two residents of a Decatur home took cover Saturday night as their residence was peppered with gunfire, police report.

Sgt. Brandon Rolfs with the Decatur Police Department said the male and female occupants of the home in the 1700 block of North Gulick Avenue escaped injury in the incident, which happened just before 11 p.m. Saturday.

“The male said he was lying in his bed and thought he heard firecrackers outside,” said Rolfs.

“Then property inside his house started getting damaged from rounds that entered the house and he said he dove down onto the floor real quick and took cover.”

Rolfs said arriving officers saw bullet damage to the inside and outside of the house and recovered multiple spent shell casings.

“In the 911 call we got about this, and according to area residents, they said they heard approximately five to six shots,” the sergeant added.

The couple in the home are quoted as telling police they had no idea why their house should be targeted, and police have no information on the shooter or shooters.

“We don’t really know if this house was intentionally targeted or mistakenly targeted,” Rolfs said.

2023 mugshots from the Herald & Review Lourash Hirstein Phillip Gehrken Joseph A. Williams Jetrevius O. Jarrett Edwards King-Woods Wilson Derrickson Colby J. Park