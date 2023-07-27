DECATUR — Rahiam A. Shabazz will serve over 30 years in prison for his part in a brutal home invasion that victims say has left their entire family traumatized.

Shabazz, 23, was convicted in June in Macon County Circuit Court on four charges of home invasion, two counts of armed robbery and one charge each of aggravated battery and armed violence. He was acquitted on one charge of aggravated battery.

Judge Jeffrey Geisler on Thursday sentenced Shabazz to three 39-year sentences, to be served concurrently, on the counts of home invasion and armed robbery. He was also sentenced to a concurrent, five-year sentence for aggravated battery.

Geisler rejected a request from prosecution for the sentences to be served consecutively.

Shabazz was one of five co-defendants charged in a series of brutal home invasions on the night of Nov. 20, 2018. On Thursday, prosecution narrowed in on one of the invasions more terrifying aspects — that the perpetrators had shoved a gun inside the mouth of a six-year-old boy asleep in the home Shabazz was convicted of invading.

In a victim impact statement, the boy’s mother said her son’s life will never be the same.

Before the attack, he was “a typical six-year-old boy,” she said. He was carefree and confident, funny and witty.

“These same things cannot be said of him now,” she continued.

After the attack, her son became reserved and easily frightened. He has trouble trusting anyone and rarely gets a full night’s sleep anymore, she said.

Every night she walks with him through their entire home, inspecting every door and window and nearly every inch of the house for danger. The mother said she sometimes finds herself accidentally triggering her son; even a touch on the shoulder to wake him up in the mornings can lead to him shrieking and swinging in defense.

“He is constantly terrified,” she said.

In his impact statement, the boy’s grandfather said he also has trouble sleeping at night as any slight sound could trigger flashbacks to the attack.

“I really thought myself, my son and my grandson were going to die that night,” he told the judge. “These individuals need to be removed from society and punished for their actions.”

Defense counsel Susan Moorehead pled for mercy on behalf of her client, arguing he’d been raised “on the streets” and was still a teenager during the invasions.

But Special Prosecutor Kate Kurtz argued the defendant’s “extensive” and “very serious” juvenile criminal record and his multiple instances of disciplinary action at the Macon County Jail were evidence that he would reoffend if released.

“What this defendant did has an impact forever,” she said.

As for Shabazz’s co-defendants, Byron D. Theus, 23, pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated kidnapping and a charge of home invasion in August and was sentenced to 33 years in prison. Dondrion L. Austin, 23, was also sentenced to 33 years in October.

Raymond D. Graham, 27, was sent to prison for six years in April of 2021 after pleading guilty to a charge of home invasion.

A fifth defendant, Mikhail D. Gordon, 21, was also in court on Thursday for a status hearing on charges including home invasion, armed robbery, armed violence and aggravated battery. A pretrial hearing has been set for Aug. 31.

Shabazz still faces other charges relating to the 2018 home invasions. His other cases are set for status hearings on Aug. 14.

What you missed this week in notable Decatur and Macon County crimes and court cases This week's local crime and court updates from Herald and Review. Crime and Courts Bribery count against ComEd dismissed 3 years after agreement blew open Madigan probe While ComEd’s criminal exposure is now over, the case still has a long way to go.