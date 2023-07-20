DECATUR — David C. Wood denies a charge of theft, even though cops say they caught him red-handed siphoning gas from a Decatur Family YMCA van.

A sworn affidavit from Decatur police said officers pulled up next to him at 2:39 a.m. May 24 outside the YMCA building on West McKinley Avenue.

Officers said they arrived just as Wood was placing a one-third full six gallon gas container in his pickup truck. The officers said there was a “basketball-sized puddle” of gas under the YMCA van and the gas line to its tank had been cut.

“Despite the observations of officers on scene, David denied stealing gas from the van, claiming he was unable to do so,” said Officer Nathaniel Kane, who signed the affidavit.

Police believe, however, that Wood is in fact a serial stealer of gas who has struck many times previously.

“Numerous burglaries have occurred recently which target organizations such as the Lutheran School Association and Macon Resources — both of which have large vans/shuttles,” said Kane.

He said the suspect in these fuel thefts was seen driving a white Chevrolet pickup truck and strikes between 1:30 a.m. and 4 a.m.

“The suspect parks the truck in close proximity to shuttles/vans in order to avoid detection,” Kane said. “The suspect then cuts the fuel line hose which leads to the gas tank in order to use a tube to siphon through the broken gas line that leads to the gas tank.”

Kane notes that Wood was in possession of a five-foot length of tube when he was arrested at the scene of the YMCA gas burglary. “All of these (previous) burglaries are identical in modus operandi compared to what David Wood was caught doing,” Kane said.

“While in the Macon County Jail, David was not willing to speak with officers about these other burglaries.”

Wood has pleaded not guilty to a single charge of theft filed against him by prosecutors and is due in Macon County Circuit Court for a pretrial hearing August 3. He also denies a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia after police said they found a glass pipe for smoking crack in his truck.

Jail records show he was released from jail June 27 after posting a $1,000 bond on bail set at $10,000; prosecutors had asked for bail of $25,000.

The defendant’s bail conditions forbid him to go to the YMCA.

2023 mugshots from the Herald & Review Lourash Hirstein Phillip Gehrken Joseph A. Williams Jetrevius O. Jarrett Edwards King-Woods Wilson Derrickson Colby J. Park