DECATUR — A Decatur man is charged with bombarding his ex-girlfriend and her family with videos and naked pictures of her performing sex acts with him.

Prosecutors say Nicholas N. Benavides, 22, went further than that and sent videos of himself performing sexual acts to the girlfriend’s brothers aged 17 and 13 and to her 43-year-old mother.

A sworn affidavit filed by Decatur Police Officer Clayton Zilz described the girlfriend’s mother as being shocked by the content of the images.

“(The mother) advised she was very disturbed receiving the unsolicited sexual images and acts but more disturbed that Nicholas had sent the photos and videos to her 13-year-old son,” Zilz said.

Macon County Circuit Court Judge Lindsey Shelton had found probable cause at a preliminary hearing to try Benavides on two counts of distributing harmful material to minors. She also found probable cause to try him on three further charges of the nonconsensual dissemination of sexual images; the defendant entered not guilty pleas on all counts.

Giving evidence in court at the Aug. 23 hearing, Zilz was asked by Macon County State’s Attorney Scott Rueter if he had reviewed the videos and photographs himself. Zilz said he had not watched the videos but had viewed “screen grabs” from the videos which “captured Nicholas’ face and actions.”

Chief Public Defender Michelle Sanders asked on cross-examination if all the photos and videos were sent through Facebook Messenger, and was told they were. Zilz also said the ex-girlfriend identified the Facebook account involved as belonging to Benavides.

“But just because a photo or video comes from a certain Facebook account, it doesn’t necessarily mean the person on the other end is the owner of that account who sent the photos, correct?” asked Sanders.

Zilz said that was possible, prompting another question from the defense attorney: “And just to clarify, it’s possible that someone else in the household or a friend who is visiting could get into that Facebook account and have sent the items over?”

“Yes, it’s possible,” Zilz replied.

The police affidavit said Benavides had been arrested June 22 and had recently been issued a notice to appear in court on a separate complaint of “harassment through electronic communications.” It is alleged he sent a photograph of himself performing a sexual act to an official described by police as a “local case worker.”

Benavides is also pleading not guilty to an unrelated charge of resisting police.

He is scheduled to be back in court Oct. 2 and a check of Macon County Jail records Wednesday showed that he remained in custody with bail set at $75,000, requiring him to post a bond of $7,500 to be freed.

2023 mugshots from the Herald & Review Lourash Hirstein Phillip Gehrken Joseph A. Williams Jetrevius O. Jarrett Edwards King-Woods Wilson Derrickson Colby J. Park