DECATUR — Police said a Decatur man is facing a preliminary charge of drug-induced homicide after supplying a woman with a cocktail of drugs laced with a synthetic opioid doctors say is powerful enough to sedate an elephant.

A sworn affidavit said Devon L. Brown, 32, was arrested Monday and booked on the charge.

The body of 21-year-old Jasie L. Brennan had been found on June 9 in the bed of her room by staff of The Decatur Inn at 3035 N. Water St.

Decatur Police Officer Brent Morey, who signed the affidavit, said police reviewed surveillance video footage and saw Brown entering and leaving Brennan’s room several times on the evening of June 8.

Morey said forensic pathologist Dr. Scott Denton found a toxic combination of drugs in the woman’s bloodstream. “The cause of death opinion prepared by Dr. Denton reads as follows: combined carfentanyl, para-fluorofentanyl, fentanyl, methamphetamine and cocaine intoxication,” Morey said in the affidavit.

All these drugs are powerful but the National Library of Medicine lists carfentanyl as an “ultra-potent synthetic opioid approved for use only in veterinary medicine as a tranquilizing agent.” Other medical reports say it is used to knock out animals as large as elephants and rhinoceroses, usually administered via a tranquilizer dart.

“Brown told officers he had bought some cocaine for both him and Brennan to use,” said Morey. “Brown told officers he and Brennan both use cocaine. Brown told officers he last saw the cocaine on the dresser in the bedroom.”

Police had found some of the drug still on the dresser and had sent it for analysis to the State Police Crime Lab.

A check of Macon County Jail records showed Brown remained in custody Tuesday night with his bail set at $280,000, requiring him to post a bond of $28,000 to be released.

All preliminary charges are subject to review by the office of the state’s attorney.

