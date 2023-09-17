DECATUR — Police said Thomas L. Davis turned himself in to them in July, admitting he had raped a teen. But the 25-year-old Decatur defendant now denies everything.

When Davis appeared in Macon County Circuit Court Aug. 22, he waived a preliminary hearing and entered not guilty pleas on four counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse. He is due back in court for a pretrial hearing Nov. 1.

A sworn affidavit signed by Decatur Police Officer Amber Patient quotes Davis as telling police he had raped the teenage victim on July 4 and again on July 15.

“A forensic interview was conducted with the minor victim on July 19 who disclosed both incidents … had occurred,” said Patient.

Davis, whom police said had made his confession July 16, was then arrested and taken into the custody of the Macon County Jail July 19. Bail was set at $100,000 and the defendant was released July 25 after posting a $10,000 bond. Prosecutors had asked for bail to be set at $200,000.

Bail conditions forbid Davis to have any contact with the victim or anyone under the age of 18 and to stay away from the victim’s home address.

2023 mugshots from the Herald & Review Lourash Hirstein Phillip Gehrken Joseph A. Williams Jetrevius O. Jarrett Edwards King-Woods Wilson Derrickson Colby J. Park