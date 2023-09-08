DECATUR — A Decatur man is facing multiple charges after police say he broke into his ex-girlfriend's home, sexually assaulted her and battered her disabled godfather.

Decatur police officers were called Thursday morning to a home in the 1200 block of Hyde Park Court to a report of a man trespassing on the property.

According to a police affidavit, a woman called to report the 53-year-old man yelling to let him into the house.

After hanging up she told police she opened her front door to ensure he had left the premises. But the man was still outside and took that opportunity to enter the home against her will, document said.

Once inside, the 27-year-old woman said the man began yelling at, hitting and throwing her around the room. He also attacked her 66-year-old disabled godfather, who sat in a chair in his living room, unable to move.

The woman told police she tried multiple times to stand up and defend her godfather, but she fell repeatedly and couldn't stop her ex-partner from striking him. At one point during the attack, the 53-year-old lifted up the woman's nightgown and sexually assaulted her in front of her godfather.

When officers arrived on the scene, they observed the woman to have redness and swelling to the right side of her face in addition to a bloody lip. Her godfather was bleeding from his mouth and had a swollen bottom lip and left eye, officers reported.

Police said the man told them he drove his wife's car to the ex-girlfriend's residence. Inside the car, which was parked halfway on the roadway, the affidavit said officers found a loaded pistol in the front driver seat.

The man was arrested on preliminary charges of home invasion, criminal sexual assault, aggravated battery, possession of a weapon by a felon and domestic battery. The man remains jailed on $500,000 bond, which required the posting of $50,000 to be released.

All preliminary charges are subject to review by the Macon County State's Attorney's Office.

