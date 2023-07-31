DECATUR — A Decatur man remains jailed on preliminary charges of attempted murder and aggravated domestic battery after being accused of an hours-long, brutal assault on his girlfriend.

According to a sworn affidavit, a Decatur police officer was detailed Friday morning to the emergency room at HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital, where he observed a 32-year-old woman with “significant signs of battery” to her face and arms, including a nearly swollen shut left eye and bleeding and swollen lips.

The woman told police she’d been trying to leave her 39-year-old male partner’s home after an argument on Thursday night when he grabbed her by the hair and slammed her head into a wall several times, knocking her unconscious.

After waking up face-down on the floor, the woman said she tried to reach for her phone, which the man then grabbed out of her hands and threw against a wall. She told officers he threatened to kill her and her family if she called the police.

The man then smacked her across the face and put his knees on the back of her neck, making it difficult for her to breathe and ultimately causing her to lose consciousness yet again.

The woman woke up to the man hitting her and threatening her and her family members’ lives, according to the affidavit. While making the death threats, the man grabbed a bottle of bleach, held the woman by her hair, poured bleach in her mouth and covered her mouth with his hand so she couldn’t spit it out, the affidavit said.

The woman was able to distract her attacker enough to spit most of the bleach out but told police she still swallowed some of it.

The attack continued for hours, as she lost and regained consciousness at least one more time, the affidavit said. The woman also reported that her partner dragged her from his bed to the living room, where he spit on her face and urinated on her. She said he later forced her into the shower, turned the water scalding hot and blocked her from escaping for around two minutes.

Police reported the woman was “in obvious pain” while recounting the incident at the hospital.

Bail has been set at $450,000, requiring him to post $45,000 to be released from jail. Preliminary charges are subject to review by the state’s attorney’s office.

What you missed this week in notable Decatur and Macon County crimes and court cases This week's local crime and court updates from Herald and Review. Crime and Courts Bribery count against ComEd dismissed 3 years after agreement blew open Madigan probe While ComEd’s criminal exposure is now over, the case still has a long way to go.