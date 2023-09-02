DECATUR – A 53-year-old Decatur man died from multiple blunt force injuries after an assault on East Wood Street, according to a preliminary autopsy report from Macon County Coroner Michael Day.

The autopsy was conducted Saturday morning at the McLean County Coroner's Morgue. The man had been pronounced dead at Decatur Memorial Hospital at 6:56 p.m. Friday, just hours after police responded to a reported battery.

Lt. Erik Ethell of the Decatur Police Department said officers responded at 2:54 p.m. Friday to a report of a battery in the 1600 block of East Wood Street. They found the wounded man there and he was taken to Decatur Memorial Hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

Detectives interviewed witnesses and processed evidence at the crime scene, Ethell said. The investigation is ongoing. A coroner's inquest is pending.

The victim's name is being temporarily withheld pending notification of the next of kin, Day wrote in a news release.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Decatur Police Department's Criminal Investigations Division at 217-424-2734 or Crimestoppers at 217-423-8477.

