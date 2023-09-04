DECATUR — Police report that a Decatur driver escaped injury Sunday night when a vehicle pulled up next to him and someone inside opened fire.

Sgt. Joseph Sawyer with the Decatur Police Department said a bullet missed the 62-year-old driver but hit his truck in the incident, which happened around 10:45 p.m. in the 600 block of South Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

Sawyer said the victim told police he didn’t know why someone would want to shoot at him.

