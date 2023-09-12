DECATUR — The case of the Decatur Christmas photographer who was shot to death by one of his clients ended Tuesday with the first-degree murder conviction of Jatrevius O. Jarrett.

Sentencing is set for Nov. 8 and the 20-year-old Jarrett could be looking at 40 or more years in prison.

Assistant Macon County State’s Attorney David Perry said the murder was a tragic case of mistaken identity that cost the photographer, 31-year-old Efrem O. Jones, his life.

Decatur police evidence showed Jones had taken a portrait of Jarrett, his 20-year-old girlfriend and a baby, the adults decked out in festive pajamas, on the afternoon of Dec. 24, 2021.

But as Jarrett walked out of Jones’ makeshift studio in his apartment in the 500 block of South Church Street, he was jumped by a gang of women and men who had a grudge against him. Jarrett and his 38-year-old mother, Kiona L. Cliff, who was also present, were both blasted with pepper spray and Jarrett was handed a severe beating.

Jarrett and his family made their escape but the defendant, his mother and other family members were back within 30 minutes, looking for revenge. Jones had the misfortune to be outside his home when they arrived and in the confrontation that followed, Perry said Jarrett pumped six bullets into the victim.

But apart from unfortunate timing with the attack on Jarrett occurring immediately following his portrait session, Perry said it turned out that Jones had nothing to do with the assault.

“The whole theory of this case is that the defendant mistakenly believed that the photographer had set him up to get Maced and beaten in the parking lot,” Perry told Macon County Circuit Court Presiding Judge Thomas Griffith at Tuesday’s bench trial.

“...And the defendant had the strongest motive: rage, revenge, whatever you want to call it…”

The bench trial was held over three days, beginning Aug. 15, and Perry had built his case on multiple eye-witnesses whose testimony was corroborated by cell phone and surveillance video.

Defense attorney Monroe McWard was hampered by several absent witnesses. He had subpoenaed Jarrett’s girlfriend, who was supposed to testify her boyfriend was innocent but she was a no-show Tuesday, and McWard’s attempts to liaise with Cliff’s defense attorney to get her to testify came to nothing.

The judge had denied McWard's motion to delay the trial after Perry argued the girlfriend’s previous interviews with detectives showed her story kept changing and she was “deceptive about certain parts.”

Cliff, meanwhile, has taken a very different legal path from her son. Accused of being the getaway driver after the killing, she’s since accepted a plea deal that saw her admit to a charge of second-degree murder. She’s being held in the Macon County Jail, like her son, and is due to be sentenced Oct. 4.

Pushing on with his defense Tuesday, McWard said some of the key witnesses, who waited seven months to tell police what they knew, had stories that sounded rehearsed and too similar. The attorney, who has named another suspect as the shooter, said Jarrett had become “the fall guy.”

The attorney said while there was no doubt Jarrett was at the crime scene, he had not gone there with the intention to kill. “He said ‘I was going up there to find out what the hell was going on?’” McWard added.

“‘I was going up there to find out if Efrem Jones had set me up, cause I didn’t know for sure.' But he certainly wasn’t going up there to kill him, he wasn’t going up there to participate in the murder of this guy — but somebody in that group was.”

McWard pleaded with the judge to find Jarrett either innocent or to convict him instead of second-degree murder.

But Griffith said the prosecution, buoyed by the testimony of four witnesses and the cell phone and surveillance video evidence, had done enough to establish the guilt of first-degree murder beyond any reasonable doubt.

“The case is obviously a senseless shooting…” Griffith said.

“It was a mistake by the defendant, who shot the wrong guy; but he certainly intended to kill Mr. Jones on the date in question.”

