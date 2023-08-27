DECATUR — Andre D. Cross Jr., found not guilty of the attempted murder of a Decatur police detective, was nevertheless sent to prison for 20 years for being an armed habitual criminal carrying a submachine gun.

Cross, 27, of Decatur, had been found innocent of the attempted murder charge that dates to just before 12 a.m. Sept. 15, 2021, when police reports described the defendant driving his car right at Detective Jason Hesse, who had avoided being struck by jumping out of the way.

The dramatic escape was captured on police body cam video obtained by the Herald & Review. But in a jury trial on June 15 of this year, Cross was found innocent of using the vehicle to try and kill Hesse. The jury did, however, convict him on two counts of armed violence.

Legal rules, however, prohibit two convictions for the same offense, and the two armed violence charges were merged into one offense when Cross appeared before Macon County Circuit Judge Lindsey Shelton for sentencing Aug. 11. A further charge of being a felon in possession of a weapon was dismissed.

The judge handed down the 20-year sentence after earlier rejecting a motion for a new trial from defense counsel Paul Storment III.

In earlier court proceedings describing the arrest of Cross, police said they had been looking for him after receiving tips that he was armed with an illegal weapon.

Hesse was a member of the Decatur Police Street Crimes Unit, which targets such guns, and officers had pulled Cross over after he sped by them, breaking the speed limit.

A sworn affidavit said the defendant had initially stopped in the 1200 block of East Prairie Avenue but, as officers approached with guns drawn, he suddenly started his car back up. Hesse’s vehicle had been pulled in front of him and Cross had driven straight toward the detective, who is seen jumping clear as the approaching car hits and bends back the passenger door of the unmarked squad car.

A pursuit by other officers followed, touching speeds of 90 mph before Cross bailed out to flee on foot and was then chased down. A gun recovered from his flight path turned out to be a 9mm handgun fitted with a device that turned it into a submachine gun.

This event was not Hesse’s only brush with danger posed by an offender’s vehicle. In October 2022, Hesse suffered a bleeding leg wound when his squad car was rammed by a vehicle after a traffic stop as the suspect made his escape.

The defendant in that case, Billy K. Alsup Jr., 43, pleaded guilty in February to the aggravated battery of a peace officer and aggravated fleeing from police. He was sentenced to six years in prison.

2023 mugshots from the Herald & Review Lourash Hirstein Phillip Gehrken Joseph A. Williams Jetrevius O. Jarrett Edwards King-Woods Wilson Derrickson Colby J. Park