DECATUR — A Decatur river boatman accused of voter fraud will now emerge with a clean record if he keeps sailing the straight and narrow.

David E. Badon, 48, had been facing two charges that alleged he voted twice in the Illinois primary election of 2022. He denied both counts and the case had been set for a jury trial in June.

But that was scrubbed and Macon County State’s Attorney Scott Rueter, speaking Wednesday, said Badon is now part of the office’s “diversion program,” which takes the case out of the court system.

Macon County Circuit Court Judge James Coryell had agreed to dismiss the formal charges against Badon at a hearing July 27. Both counts were dismissed “without prejudice,” which means they could be refiled, but as long as Badon stays out of trouble, he will emerge without a criminal record.

“He enters a contract to do certain things to correct his behavior,” said Rueter. “Basically, the contract is that he does not get involved in any other criminal activity for six months and there is a fee he has to pay as well.”

Rueter said sometimes community service is part of the diversion contract but, given Badon is gainfully employed working on a river boat, imposing such service wasn’t seen as necessary.

Badon had been arrested and charged in November by Macon County Sheriff’s Office deputies after voting early on May 20, 2022, at the Macon County Clerk’s Office in downtown Decatur. Police said he had then filed an application to vote at the polling place at Millikin University and cast his second, illegal, ballot on June 28.

Rueter said Badon, who works shift cycles of 28 days on and then 14 off, had said the double vote was an honest lapse.

“He claimed that it was a simple mistake, forgetfulness; he works on the river and he didn’t realize when he got back from working that he had already voted in the same election," Rueter added.

“Of course, we take that with a grain of salt, but given he has no prior criminal history, what we worked out was that he enter our diversion program. We felt that in this particular case and under the circumstances of it, that was an appropriate resolution.”

