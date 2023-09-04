DECATUR — Keaon M. Johnson, the non-fireman who invaded a Decatur firehouse and fought police trying to drag him out, has been sent to prison for 3½ years.

Decatur Police patrols said they were called to deal with Johnson on the morning of Nov. 4, 2022, when he invaded the Firehouse 1 headquarters building at 1415 N. Water St. and refused repeated requests to get out.

A sworn affidavit quotes the 32-year-old Decatur man as telling officers he was “high on meth” as he fought with them inside the building. State prison records showed he had been released on parole three days earlier, following a two-year sentence imposed for aggravated fleeing from police.

Officer Scott Gilman, who later testified against the defendant in court, described Johnson becoming increasingly combative and belligerent and at one point making a grab for the officer's can of pepper spray.

Gilman said police finally had to shoot Johnson with a stun gun to break his resistance so officers could drag him out of the firehouse.

Johnson pleaded not guilty to charges of attempting to disarm a peace officer and resisting arrest and his case was set for trial Aug. 21.

But the defendant appeared in Macon County Circuit Court on Aug. 17 and announced he was now ready to accept a plea deal negotiated by defense attorney Courtney Anderson. That saw Judge James Coryell pass a sentence on the resisting charge while the other count was dismissed.

In previous court hearings, the defense had portrayed Johnson as being in a state of “excited delirium” while committing the offenses and not in command of his own actions. Officer Gilman had agreed Johnson was “extremely agitated and not very coherent during the whole event.”

