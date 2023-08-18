DECATUR — Playing around with a handgun bought from a Decatur street gang led to a Decatur man accidentally shooting and wounding a family’s pet dog, authorities said.

Christian L. Johnson, 21, took a plea deal and admitted a charge of being in possession of a firearm with a defaced serial number. Johnson was sentenced to 18 months probation and 60 days in jail; but, with credit for 30 days already served since he was booked into the Macon County Jail at 3:20 a.m. July 18, just after the shooting happened, he will serve no more time.

The defendant was ordered released by Macon County Circuit Court Judge Lindsey Shelton when he appeared before her Wednesday. His guilty plea had been part of a plea deal negotiated by Chief Public Defender Michelle Sanders that saw the dismissal of further charges of the aggravated unlawful use of a gun, reckless discharge of a weapon and reckless conduct.

A sworn affidavit from Decatur Police had described Johnson as a “live-in friend” of a family in the 1800 block of East Decatur Street where the shooting happened.

The affidavit said other family members had gone outside to call police about “a suspicious vehicle” they had just found, leaving Johnson alone in the house.

The 62-year-old owner of the dog was then quoted as telling police: “(She) advised while they were all outside, she heard a loud bang come from inside the home and heard her dog let out a whine,” according to the affidavit, signed by Officer Salvador Ruiz.

She rushed back inside to find Johnson with a gun in his hand standing near the wounded dog. “(She) said Christian began apologizing and telling them that he shot the dog by accident,” said Ruiz.

Going over the evidence in court, Macon County State’s Attorney Scott Rueter said tempers had flared when everyone discovered what had happened to the dog: “Of course people were upset by this, an argument ensured and Mr. Johnson fled from the area and arriving officers ultimately chased him down.”

Johnson was still in possession of the gun when captured and told police he had bought it about a week earlier “from the MOES,” a nickname for the South Side street gang which operates in Decatur.

In addition to the probation and jail sentence, Judge Shelton ordered Johnson to pay $250 to have his DNA added to a criminal database maintained by the State Police. She also ordered that the seized firearm be destroyed.

The Herald & Review reached out to the family owners of the dog after the hearing to see how the pet, a husky, was doing.

In a Facebook message, the family said the dog was shot in the foot and had since gone to a foster home for resource-related reasons. She was "so loved," the family said, and was being well cared for.

