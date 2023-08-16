DECATUR — A man whose public and violent disciplining of a 10-year-old boy prompted a passing ambulance crew to call the police has been sentenced to 18 months probation and ordered to undergo an anger management evaluation.

Lavonte M. Mitchell, 30, appeared in Macon County Circuit Court Wednesday and pleaded guilty to committing aggravated battery on a public way. The Decatur defendant had also been accused of resisting police after they arrived to stop him beating the child, but that charge was dismissed as part of a plea deal negotiated by Chief Public Defender Michelle Sanders.

Macon County State’s Attorney Scott Rueter presented evidence that a passing Abbott EMS crew had witnessed Mitchell attacking the child on the evening of July 24 in a parking lot near South Jasper and East Wood streets.

A sworn affidavit signed by Decatur Police Officer Paul Vickers quotes the ambulance crew as watching in alarm as Mitchell body-slammed the boy to the ground. He also sat astride the screaming child while slapping and punching him in the face and the crew members feared “the amount of force being used was excessive.”

Vickers said the child was still pinned to the floor and yelling and crying when officers arrived to stop the attack. “Lavonte was covered in sweat and was extremely irate and agitated,” Vickers added.

Rueter told Judge Lindsey Shelton that the child sustained injuries as a result of the attack but did not specify the extent of them.

The state’s attorney said Mitchell had been left in charge of the boy by the boy’s father and was supposed to look after him while the father worked. Rueter said Mitchell had become angry about the boy’s behavior and had “taken disciplinary matters into his own hands.”

The judge ordered Mitchell to comply with any recommended treatment based on his anger management evaluation and further ordered him to pay $250 to have his DNA added to a crime database run by the State Police.

He must also register on another State Police-maintained criminal monitoring site, the Murderer and Violent Offender Against Youth Database. His registration will last for a period of 10 years.

Mitchell had been held in the Macon County Jail since his arrest and the judge immediately ordered his release at the close of Wednesday’s court hearing.

