DECATUR — Police said a Decatur man was shot and wounded Wednesday night after showing up armed with a knife to confront a man who had allegedly battered and bullied his former stepson.

A sworn affidavit from Decatur police said the gunman pumped four bullets into the man’s car as he drove away after the confrontation, leaving him with bullet wounds to his right forearm and right pectoral muscle.

No update was available Thursday on the 52-year-old injured man’s condition but his wounds were not listed by police as being critical.

Officer Tia Kuenzel, who signed the affidavit, quotes the man’s 20-year-old former stepson as saying the gunman, aged 31, had battered him July 9 and frequently bullied him. He said his former stepfather was still protective towards him and had become enraged after being told of the battery.

He had then set off to confront his assailant and the stepson said he had gone with him because he feared he might “physically hurt or even possibly kill” the other man.

Kuenzel also quotes the gunman’s fiancée, aged 30, who said she saw the two men arrive just before 9:30 p.m. in the 1400 block of North Walnut Grove Avenue. She described stepfather as walking up and getting into an argument that turned into a physical fight and she realized the older man was trying to stab her fiancé with a large knife.

The gunman was described as disarming the other man of the knife, however, prompting him to retreat back to his vehicle where he began driving away with the stepson.

“... (The gunman) ran up toward the front of the vehicle… and knowingly and without legal justification fired four rounds into the passenger compartment of the vehicle as it was driving away,” said Kuenzel.

“Officers observed three bullet defects grouped closely in the passenger side windshield … and one defect close to the passenger side rear view mirror.”

After the shooting, Kuenzel said the gunman had prepared himself for the arrival of the police. She said officers found him lying face down in the middle of the road with his hands stretched out. His 9mm handgun was positioned about 10 feet away and he told the police his FOID card and concealed carry permit were in his wallet, also left out in the road.

The man was arrested without incident and booked on a preliminary charge of aggravated battery with a firearm. A check of Macon County Jail records Thursday evening showed he remained in custody with bail set at $350,000, requiring him to post a bond of $35,000 to be freed.

All preliminary charges are subject to review by the office of the state’s attorney.