DECATUR — Matthew M.F. Brandt is accused of burglarizing a Decatur woman's home, causing her to flee in terror with her children, but the only thing he stole was the family guard dog.

Police said Brandt, a 30-year-old Decatur man, didn’t get far with his four-legged loot.

A sworn affidavit from Decatur Police said the break-in at the home on Glenview Court was reported on the early evening of Aug. 6 and, within minutes, responding officers found Brandt walking nearby with the dog, a German Shepherd.

Brandt appeared in Macon County Circuit Court on Wednesday where Judge Lindsey Shelton found probable cause to try him on charges of residential burglary and theft. The defendant entered not guilty pleas.

The sworn affidavit had been signed by Officer Tia Kuenzel who earlier gave evidence for the prosecution. She told Macon County State’s Attorney Scott Rueter that the 26-year-old woman had earlier fled her home after hearing an alarm go off and the sound of a man she didn’t know yelling in the basement.

“She began to panic, grabbing her three children and leaving the house through the garage,” Kuenzel said in the affidavit.

“She said as she was leaving she could hear the man attempting to get into the door at the top of the basement stairs that gave access to the upper part of the house but the door was locked. She stated as she was driving south behind their house on Bay Shore Drive, she had seen a male in a black T-shirt in their backyard.”

Brandt is accused of rummaging through the contents of the family’s backyard shed before using wire cutters to snip through a fenced area holding the dog and then stealing it.

Testifying in court, Kuenzel told Rueter that when police brought the man back to the crime scene with the dog, the woman identified him as the stranger she saw in her backyard as she drove away.

Chief Public Defender Michelle Sanders, on cross-examination, asked Kuenzel if anyone had actually seen Brandt in the basement of the home, and was told they had not.

“And there was no surveillance showing Mr. Brandt or anyone else in that basement?” Sanders asked.

“Correct,” Kuenzel replied.

Sanders also questioned whether there was any outstanding forensic evidence gleaned from processing the crime scene, to which the officer replied “maybe a shoe print.”

Brandt is due back in court for a status hearing on the case Sept. 26. Court records indicate he may be preparing to accept a plea agreement with prosecutors. The Sept. 26 date is also earmarked for a disposition hearing, which implies a plea deal, on two other unrelated charges of burglary previously denied by the defendant.

A check of Macon County Jail records Sunday showed that Brandt remained in custody with bail set at $75,000, requiring him to post a bond of $7,500 to be freed.

