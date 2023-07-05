DECATUR — Zachary M. Pherigo, who got a Decatur teen pregnant on her school’s homecoming night, has been sent to prison for three years.

Pherigo, now 23, appeared in Macon County Circuit Court and pleaded guilty to a charge of aggravated criminal sexual abuse.

A sworn affidavit filed by the Decatur Police Department said the girl’s mother had made a complaint about Pherigo in October 2022. That was a year after her daughter, then 14, had admitted to having “consensual sexual intercourse” with the defendant on homecoming night for her Decatur high school. The teen later gave birth to a son.

Two weeks after the mother made her complaint, police got an opportunity to question Pherigo, of Decatur, while responding to a domestic battery call involving the defendant and the teen.

“During the course of the investigation, Zachary made admissions about (the teen) dropping his ‘son’ at the residence. Zachary was arrested as a result of this investigation on the charge of domestic battery,” said Officer James Wrigley, who signed the affidavit.

In December 2022, police were called by a high school principal, who was concerned about a message sent to a school email address used by the teen. The principal told police the email had been flagged as showing the potential for “self-harm/grief activity.”

In the message, Pherigo keeps telling the girl he is sorry, assures her he loves her and says he can’t fall asleep unless he is looking at her picture on his phone.

“I’m sorry I ruined your life. I’m sorry, I'm sorry we had a baby…” he wrote.

Pherigo was arrested Jan. 24 on the aggravated criminal sexual abuse charge and Wrigley said he did not try to deny what he’d done. “...Zachary admitted to having sexual intercourse with (the girl) but believed she was 18 years of age,” the officer said.

Pherigo was sentenced when he appeared in court July 3 and was also ordered to register as a sex offender. Judge Jeffrey Geisler agreed with a request by prosecutors to dismiss the domestic battery charge in light of the prison sentence imposed.

This is not Pherigo’s first brush with serious legal trouble. In June 2018 he was sentenced to 48 months of probation after shooting to death his 2-year-old nephew, Justin Lee Murphy Jr.

Pherigo had been charged with murder but took a plea deal and admitted a charge of involuntary manslaughter. He told cops he had been playing a game of “cops and robbers” with the boy when a handgun — which Pherigo claimed to have found earlier on the street — accidentally discharged.

Geisler was his judge for that case, too, and said Pherigo showed remorse for what he had done.

