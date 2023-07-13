DECATUR — Javonne D. Russell was sentenced to 10 years in prison for pumping six bullets into the car of his girlfriend’s ex-girlfriend while she was parked outside a Decatur bar.

Russell, 25, had been facing trial on a charge of attempted murder but took a plea deal negotiated by defense attorney Fallon Conner and admitted one count of the aggravated discharge of a firearm.

Macon County Circuit Court Judge Jeffrey Geisler then dismissed the attempted murder charge along with a second aggravated discharge allegation and a charge of being a felon in possession of a weapon.

Commenting on the case after the hearing, Macon County State’s Attorney Scott Rueter said, given the evidence, his prosecutors weren’t confident of securing a conviction for attempted murder.

“We would have to show a specific intent to kill, and there was no indication of him making threats beforehand,” Rueter said. “So we just felt it was a satisfactory resolution to get a plea to the aggravated discharge rather than the attempted murder.”

Sworn affidavits from Decatur police described the 27-year-old victim telling police she had visited 22nd Discount Liquor just before 10 p.m. on Oct. 25 and had seen her former girlfriend, aged 28, in the bar. She later saw Russell arrive and already knew the two of them were now in a relationship.

The victim is quoted saying there was no resentment between her and her former girlfriend and she left to go outside and sit in her car eating food. She then saw a hooded man, later identified as Russell, walk by her vehicle and then head back toward her.

“(She) observed Javonne walk towards the back of her vehicle and begin to fire an unknown amount of shots at her vehicle,” said Officer Philip Ganley, who signed the affidavit.

“(She) advised she did not know why Javonne was trying to shoot her… Officers observed approximately six bullet holes to the back driver side door and window of the Cadillac. Officers located two bullet fragments inside the vehicle on the back passenger floorboard and in between the driver’s seat and the door."

Russell was sentenced when he appeared in court July 7. Judge Geisler told him the 10-year term would have to be served at 85%. He also said he would recommend the defendant for substance abuse treatment while incarcerated.

