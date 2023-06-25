DECATUR — Police were continuing to pursue suspects from a roving, partying mob that opened fire on patrol officers early Sunday with bullets flying by so close officers could hear them as they zipped through the air.

Decatur Police Sgt. Timothy Maxwell said, fortunately, the shots all missed but the bullets plowed into buildings and cars at the scene of the gunfire, the 1200 block of East Wood Street.

No arrests had been made as midafternoon Sunday but Maxwell said detectives were out investigating and seeking the gunmen.

Asked how many shots had been fired in the 1:50 a.m. incident, he said: “At least 10 spent shell casings were recovered and we’re still out looking, and will maybe find some more in the daylight.”

Maxwell said the size of the mob was estimated to be as high as 300 to 400 people involved in drinking, rowdy behavior, blocking off streets while racing cars and doing burnouts. “Just acting like complete idiots all the way around,” Maxwell added.

He said police had pursued, cleared and tried to disperse the mob from various locations, and the trouble didn’t stop after those involved were forced away from East Wood Street.

Maxwell said the huge crowd moved on to the areas of South 22nd and East Wood streets and then were in the vicinity of South Jasper and East Cantrell streets. Maxwell said he was among extra manpower called in to help and the police also sought assistance from other law enforcement agencies.

“So we had the state police and the county (Macon County Sheriff’s Office) and everybody in town trying to quell it,” he added. “They (the mob) didn’t give it up until several hours later.”

Asked the age of those involved, he described them as a “mixture of kids and young adults.”

The trouble comes in the wake of a promised crackdown by Decatur Police Chief Shane Brandel on teenagers and children who defy the city’s curfew rules. Brandel has pointed to curfew violations coinciding with a rise in young people caught up in gun violence as both victims and perpetrators.

The chief said 19% of the people shot in Decatur in 2022 were juveniles and 43% of those shootings happened after 10 p.m. And so far this year, 23 kids have been arrested for gun crimes.

Brandel had blamed large street parties as wellsprings of trouble, particularly gunfire.

Decatur’s curfew laws are aimed at minors 17 and under. They must be off the streets from 11 p.m. Monday through Thursday until 6 a.m. the following day and from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m. Saturday and Sunday.

