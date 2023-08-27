DECATUR — A mother who is quoted as telling police she “whooped” her runaway 13-year-old son with a belt has been arrested on a preliminary charge of domestic battery.

A sworn affidavit from the Decatur Police Department said a 34-year-old neighbor had raised the alarm after she found the child wandering on the sidewalk in the 1300 block of North Illinois Street around 8:40 p.m. Wednesday.

The neighbor said the child told her he ran away from home after his mom battered him and he was hit with a belt in the face and back, according to police.

“Officers observed (the boy) to have an abrasion to his face that was red and swollen,” the affidavit said. “Officers observed him to have scratches on the left side of his back approximately one to two inches in length.”

Police then went to the mother’s home. She is quoted as telling police the child had run away from home that morning and, when she found him around 2:45 p.m. that day, she had “whooped him.”

The mother is then quoted as telling police: “...She struck (her son) with a belt to his arms and legs and stated something to the effect of ‘I didn’t know it left a mark.’”

The mother was booked into the Macon County Jail Wednesday night and released Thursday night after posting a bond of $300 on bail set at $3,000; prosecutors had wanted bail set at $10,000. Her bail conditions forbid her to have contact with her son without the authorization of the Department of Children and Family Services, which now has care of the child.

All preliminary charges are subject to review by the office of the state’s attorney.

