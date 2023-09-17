DECATUR — Parolee Terrance L. Bragg, awakened by a surprise visit from parole agents and Decatur police who found crack cocaine and fentanyl in his bedroom while his head rested on a pillow stuffed with cash from illegal drug sales, has been sent to prison for 14 years.

The 43-year-old Decatur man was convicted at a jury trial in July of dealing in crack cocaine and fentanyl.

He was back in Macon County Circuit Court Sept. 7 asking Presiding Judge Thomas Griffith to set aside the jury verdict or give him a new trial; the judge refused. He then sentenced Bragg to 14 years, a punishment that included a three-year “enhancement” because the crime also involved fentanyl.

Bragg was back in court again Sept. 15 where his defense attorney, Susan Moorehead, filed a motion to reconsider the sentence. That was also rejected by Griffith, and Bragg said he intended to appeal the decision.

A sworn affidavit from the Decatur Police Department said Bragg had been arrested Nov. 27 after parole agents dropped in on him at a home where he was staying in the 900 block of South Franklin Street.

The agents wanted to see what he was up to and inspect the GPS monitoring device fitted to his ankle; Bragg had only been released from prison on parole Oct. 7 after being sentenced in November 2011 to consecutive terms of 15 years and seven years following convictions for being a felon in possession of a gun and aggravated stalking.

Decatur Police Officer Christopher Skalon said Bragg woke up to find parole agents looking through 37 small packages of crack cocaine, weighing 9.5 grams, they had found in his bedroom. The agents had also discovered another 29 packages holding heroin/fentanyl cocktails adding up to 7.5 grams.

Giving evidence later in court, Skalon said: “Inside the pillow Terrance was sleeping on, (a parole agent) located $1,455, of which $1,080 consisted of $20 bills.

“The $20 bill is the most common denomination used for street-level drug sales.”

Bragg had denied everything, claiming the address where he was staying was used by many people and the drugs did not belong to him but were instead the property of a relative who goes by the nickname “Fatman.”

Police said the room was littered with items that had Bragg’s name on them, and other family members said the room belonged to him.

