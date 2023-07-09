DECATUR — Instead of the sound of bombs bursting in air, police said several drivers in the Decatur area marked Independence Day with the harsh noise of jail doors being clanged shut.

Decatur Police Department patrols reported making 15 impaired driving arrests during a vacation crackdown aimed at getting drunk or buzzed drivers off the roads. The campaign began June 16 and finished on Independence Day, with two drivers arrested that day. There was also one citation for a seat belt violation.

DPD Sgt. Steve Hagemeyer said the local effort was part of a campaign involving some 200 other state and local law enforcement agencies and was funded by federal traffic safety funds administered by the Illinois Department of Transportation.

