DECATUR — Decatur Police Chief Shane Brandel called upon the community to unite against violence the day after a 15-year-old boy was "lured" to his death.

“We have to come together as a community. This is not a police problem. This is a society problem,” Brandel said in a Facebook post Monday afternoon. “Police departments across this country cannot do it alone. And until we all see that, and we all do our part to address it, then we will continue to repeat ourselves in offering condolences to victim’s families rather than celebrate true societal harmony.”

His statement comes in the wake of the Sunday murder of Tyler Eubanks.

Decatur police officers were called to an abandoned building on the 400 block of West Harrison Avenue around 11:35 a.m. Sunday to make a welfare check. Upon arrival, they discovered the body of a boy later identified as Eubanks.

“Through the work of the detectives, it was determined that the 15-year-old victim was lured to that location where he was attacked and brutally murdered,” Brandel said. “This is an ongoing investigation, and we will continue to work tirelessly to find out what happened, why it happened, and to bring anyone responsible to justice.”

Macon County Coroner Michael E. Day said a forensic autopsy conducted Monday morning at the McLean County Coroner's Morgue in Bloomington identified stab wound trauma as the preliminary cause of death.

Two 15-year-olds were arrested Sunday on preliminary charges of first degree murder in connection with Eubanks' death. Both are being detained in the Peoria County Juvenile Detention Center. Preliminary charges are subject to review by state's attorney's office.

“I am at a loss for words with regard to this incident. A teenager was brutally murdered by other teenagers, for no apparent reason. I am saddened for the family of the victim and hope they can eventually find peace. As a father myself, I cannot imagine losing a child and I don’t wish that on anybody,” Brandel said.

“I want to thank the witnesses, and their parents, for coming forward in this case and doing what was right. This type of behavior cannot be tolerated by society; and when we make that stand, those who choose to commit these types of crimes can quickly be removed from society," Brandel continued. “I also want to thank the Decatur police officers and detectives who are working this case. These types of cases challenge even seasoned officers and detectives, but their dedication to this community will not falter.”

Anyone with information about this incident should contact the Decatur Police Department's Criminal Investigations Division at 217-424-2734 or Crimestoppers at 217-423-8477.

