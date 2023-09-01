DECATUR — Police are investigating after the death of a 54-year-old man from "injuries consistent with blunt force trauma."
Lt. Erik Ethell of the Decatur Police Department said officers responded at 2:54 p.m. Friday to a report of a battery in the 1600 block of East Wood Street. They found the wounded man there and he was taken to Decatur Memorial Hospital, where he later died from his injuries.
Detectives interviewed witnesses and processed evidence at the crime scene, Ethell said.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Decatur Police Department's Criminal Investigations Division at 217-424-2734 or Crimestoppers at 217-423-8477.