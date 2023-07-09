DECATUR — A 15-year-old boy carrying a pellet gun that looked like a handgun while at a street party at 3 a.m. Sunday is among the latest cases in almost a dozen curfew tickets issued in Decatur since the city’s police chief announced a crackdown on such violations June 14.

Sgt. Steve Hagemeyer with the Decatur Police Department said the boy was picked up with two other boys aged 14 and 13 when police came across a party being staged in a gas station parking lot in the 100 block of North 22nd Street.

Hagemeyer said the party was just the kind of event Chief Shane Brandel had warned about as frequent sources of trouble and violence.

“And remember there was that other early Sunday party (June 25, 1200 block of East Wood Street) when we had people shooting at us,” said Hagemeyer.

“The 15-year-old among those cited on this Sunday was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and a black winter coat, which was off in the summertime when it was 65 degrees out; and when he was patted him down he was found in possession of an airsoft pistol which officers at first thought was a firearm; it looks just like a handgun.”

Hagemeyer said the boys were returned home to their parents and the ordinance tickets issued. He said sometimes that can be challenging as police try to find a parent or guardian able to accept the child into their care in the early hours of the morning.

“You would be amazed at how often we can’t ever find a parent or somebody and end up having to drop these kids off at grandma’s or something because we can’t get ahold of anybody on the phone,” he added.

Chief Brandel had said he wanted his officers to get much tougher about curfew violations due to the number of teenagers and younger kids caught up in gun violence, both as victims and perpetrators. The chief said 19% of the victims shot in Decatur in 2022 were juveniles and some 43% of those shootings had happened after 10 p.m.

And so far, in 2023, he noted 23 kids had been arrested in Decatur for firearm crimes.

The city’s curfew law is 11 p.m. Monday through Thursday until 6 a.m. the following day for minors under 17. And it runs from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m. on any Saturday or Sunday. Fines range from $250 to $500 for each offense.

