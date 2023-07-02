DECATUR — Police are seeking Decatur man Dakota W. Crank after he failed to show for a court hearing on charges accusing him of posting sexually explicit videos featuring his ex-fiancée.

Crank, 25, is charged with three counts alleging the “non-consensual dissemination of sexual images” in a series of postings on his Snapchat account.

He had been due to be arraigned June 29 in Macon County Circuit Court but failed to appear. Crank had been arrested May 26 and freed June 5 on bail set at $7,500.

After Crank skipped the court appearance, a warrant was issued for his arrest and the previous bond he posted to get released was ordered to be forfeited.

A sworn affidavit from the Decatur Police Department quotes the former fiancée as saying she had broken off her two-year engagement with Crank after he cheated on her.

She said she had been “speaking with another male” and Crank had retaliated by threatening to “expose” her and then posting the videos.

“...She said she was notified by her sister-in-law that Dakota had posted several videos of her on his Snapchat story performing sexual acts,” said the affidavit, signed by Officer Curtis Kirk.

The officer quotes the sister-in-law as showing police another Snapchat story from Crank’s account in which he verbally threatened both her and his ex-fiancée.

