DECATUR — Decatur police officers are warning area residents of a phone scammer pretending to be one of their own.

The Decatur Police Department received reports on Thursday of phone calls coming from a person claiming to be a Decatur police officer telling area residents they have missed court and need to pay a fine or post bail.

The calls are coming from the number 217-952-4783, according to a news release from Sgt. Brian Earles.

The number's voicemail message tells callers they have reached the confidential voicemail of the Decatur Police Department.

All the calls are a scam, Earles said, reminding resident that the police department does not call people to pay fines or post bail.

"If you miss court and a warrant is issued for your arrest, we will come to you free of charge," he said.

The phone call scam is under investigation. Anyone with information about the calls is encouraged to contact the Decatur Police Department at 217-424-2711 or Crimestoppers at 217-423-8477.