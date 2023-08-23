DECATUR — New details in the murder case of a Decatur teenager reveal he died in a frenzied attack in which he was stabbed 23 times.

A Macon County Coroner's Jury ruled the death of 15-year-old Tyler Eubanks a homicide Wednesday after hearing he had been lured into an abandoned nursing home where he was ambushed and killed by two teenage suspects.

The body of Eubanks had been discovered July 30 in the crumbling building in the 400 block of West Harrison Avenue; an autopsy would show the attack inflicted wounds all over his head, neck and upper body.

Two 15-year-old Decatur boys are being held in juvenile detention after being petitioned to court on murder charges. One is accused of carrying out the stabbing and the other with helping lure the victim to the center of the dark and decaying building where he was killed.

Macon County State’s Attorney Scott Rueter said there will be an upcoming hearing where his office will seek to have the suspects tried as adults.

In a full and busy docket, the jurors also probed two other criminal cases and returned verdicts of homicidal death in the double shooting murders of Andrell O'Neal, 30, and 19-year-old Karlondus Thomas. And the jurors returned the same verdict in the death of James Earl Taylor, 51, found shot to death in mysterious circumstances in rural Decatur.

As they investigated the bloody death of Eubanks, the jurors heard the killing had been so savage it had prompted Decatur Police Chief Shane Brandel to speak out on the police department’s Facebook page, appealing for the public to “come together as a community” to help confront and prevent violent crime.

The chief had been alarmed by the alleged premeditation involved in the murder, with the victim being enticed to come into the center of the nursing home building before he was killed.

Macon County Coroner Michael E. Day made reference to the police chief’s comments and Juvenile Division Detective James Wrigley confirmed the circumstances of the crime and that the victim knew his accused killers.

Wrigley said the alleged stabber and the other suspect who had enticed him into the building had met in Monroe Park before the murder to discuss plans to “kill him that day” following what appears to have been a previous dispute with the victim.

“Do you know how he was lured or what that may have entailed?” asked the coroner.

“They basically just talked him into going in there; this nursing home has been gone in and out by many people,” replied Wrigley.

“A lot of things go on in there, correct?” asked Day.

“Correct,” said the detective.

Wrigley said Eubanks' family, under the mistaken belief they had to wait 24 hours to report him missing, had waited not quite that long before finally calling police when he hadn't returned home. Officers were just taking details of that report when they got a call saying a body had been found in the remains of the nursing home.

Wrigley said detectives had rapidly developed leads among witnesses as young as 13; they had also found one teenage girl who said she had witnessed the killing.

Day asked if the victim had basically been ambushed and taken by surprise, and Wrigley said that was correct. “According to the witness account… the suspect came around and had him in a choke hold and was stabbing from behind him,” Wrigley added.

Turning to the double murder of Karlondus Thomas and Andrell O’Neal, Detective Timothy Wisniewski said they had been killed while seated as passengers in the same car parked in the 900 block of West View Street in the early hours of July 21.

Sworn police affidavits say the execution-style killings were carried out by 29-year-old Raheim D. Davis. He has pleaded not guilty to six alternate counts of murder and is being held in the Macon County Jail.

Wisniewski told the jury that the driver of the car, who witnessed the killings, had been spared by Davis who is quoted in police reports as telling the terrified survivor: “You’re good. Take them to the hospital.”

Wisniewski said Davis, known by his nickname “Ra Ra”, had earlier been drinking in the Dodge Charger car with the witness and the victims. “So while they were hanging out, Ra Ra left the car saying he was going into (his) house to get some more liquor,” said Wisniewski.

“And then a couple of minutes later (the witness) started hearing gunshots. He got out of the car and saw Ra Ra standing at the back left door shooting into the interior of the Dodge Charger.”

Both victims were pronounced dead in the vehicle having been shot multiple times; the body of Thomas had six bullet wounds.

Wisniewski said a motive for the murders was one of the issues that remained under investigation, and the question of “why” was also raised by Thomas’ mother, Melinda Thomas, who spoke at the inquest.

“I ask myself ‘Why am I here? Why am I here, why am I here’”, she told the jurors. “I talked to my son all the time about who he went out to meet with… I guess he wanted to be friends with everybody.”

Day said the issue of how her son came to lose his life in this incident remained to be answered. “Ma’am, that is something that is still under investigation and will probably come out later as the prosecution develops its case,” he told the grieving parent.

The mystery of who murdered James Earl Taylor and why remains to be solved by State Police troopers working the case of the Decatur man found dead May 19 in a rural area in the 5700 block of North Country Club Road.

Special Agent Justin Lankford, an investigator with the major crimes unit, said Taylor had been found near a bicycle and had been shot in the back of the head.

Lankford said police don’t believe Taylor rode out to the spot where his body was found but he was instead murdered and dumped there. He’d last been seen around 6 p.m. May 10 leaving the home he shared with his long-time girlfriend in the 900 block of North Woodford Street.

“So, there are some leads that are still being looked at… and this case is ongoing and actively being worked?” asked the coroner.

“That is correct,” replied Lankford.

