DECATUR — A decorated Decatur war veteran accused of violent, bizarre crimes against women was sentenced to 3½ years in prison on Monday after violating terms of his probation.

Matthew L. Keith, 39, was first sentenced to 24 months probation in February 2022 after he admitted to a charge of aggravated domestic battery involving strangulation. The plea was part of an agreement that saw two additional domestic battery counts and a charge of unlawful restraint dismissed.

Authorities said he choked a 37-year-old woman unconscious and also kept her prisoner behind what Decatur Police described as a “portable wall” he had constructed that sealed her inside a bedroom of his home on Whippoorwill Drive.

Further sworn affidavits filed by Decatur Police also said Keith had beaten up a 30-year-old woman who had been staying at his home and sent threatening messages to a 39-year-old woman who had taken out an order of protection against him.

Prosecutors brought him back to Macon County Circuit Court on Monday to be re-sentenced on the domestic battery charge after he failed to comply with probation terms and hadn’t even shown up for the first appointment.

Defense attorney Chris Amero pleaded the case that Keith deserved another chance and intensive mental health care, not punishment. He called to the stand the defendant’s father, Daniel Keith, who described his son as a decorated war veteran who served three tours in Iraq after the 9/11 attacks.

Daniel Keith said his son had been lucky to escape serious injury after being caught in five roadside bomb explosions and shot in the back.

He had also seen seven comrades killed in front of him when their vehicle was hit by a series of explosions. “Nobody had been hurt at first, and he said they had all climbed out of the truck,” said the father, recalling the incident as his son had told it to him. “And then they got blowed up; a second IED had gone off.”

Questioned by Amero, the father said his son’s mind had cracked under the strain of seeing so much violence before the Army selected him for a new deployment to Afghanistan. “He kept saying ‘I can’t go back,’ he said, ‘I can’t do it again,’” added Daniel Keith, fighting back tears.

The father and other defense witnesses said Matthew Keith did well when he took various prescribed medications but ran into trouble and violence when he was off his meds.

Amero said his client, who was only recently found mentally fit to plead guilty to violating his probation, had been the victim of doctors who contradicted each other and kept changing his medications.

The attorney said he did not seek to downplay the seriousness of Keith’s offenses, but said his country owed him another shot at making probation work. He said Keith was a man diagnosed with PTSD and left suffering intense nightmares and paranoid delusions after his country sent him off to fight its wars.

“And since then we have failed him, we absolutely have,” said Amero. “He gave up everything for us and now we are just going to toss him out and throw him away … if we just lock him up, we have accomplished nothing. And he is going to be worse off now sitting in prison just paranoid and who knows what is going to happen.”

Pronouncing the sentence, Presiding Judge Thomas Griffith said he was well aware of Keith’s harrowing life story and knew he had witnessed horrors others could only imagine.

But the judge said the court had already tried probation and it hadn’t worked, and trying probation again would “deprecate the seriousness of the defendant’s conduct.”

Griffith said that left “warehousing” Keith in prison, an option he didn’t care for but the only one he had left. He also agreed to recommend the defendant receive substance abuse and mental health treatment while incarcerated. His prison sentence must be served at 85%.

