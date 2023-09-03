DECATUR — Police say a concerned member of the public intervened Saturday to stop a Decatur woman who was repeatedly punching her 3-year-old son in the face.

Sgt. Steve Hagemeyer with Decatur Police said the incident happened outside a restaurant in the 4200 block of North Prospect Drive about 6:55 p.m.

Hagemeyer said the male witness told police he saw the 28-year-old woman strike the child “in the face multiple times with a closed fist” while the child was in the backseat of a nearby car.

“He saw this while he was loading his own kids into his own car,” Hagemeyer added. “He had seen she was hitting the kid so he went over and told her to get out of the car, and he picked up the kid and put it in his own car until the police arrived. So basically he took the kid away from her so she couldn’t hurt him anymore.”

Hagemeyer said several witnesses saw the attack, although the woman denied it and told police she “didn’t do anything.” The child had suffered an injury to his bottom lip; the wound did not require hospital treatment.

The story then takes a strange turn, however, because Hagemeyer said the patrol officers dealing with it later discovered the car where the incident happened did not belong to the woman.

“The owner of that car had no idea who this woman and child were and, as he was inside the restaurant at the time, also had no idea all this had occurred,” Hagemeyer said.

“He had left the car unlocked and did not want to press charges and did not wish to be involved any further.”

The woman was booked on preliminary charges of the aggravated battery of a child, endangering the life and health of a child and domestic battery.

A check of Macon County Jail records Sunday showed she remained in custody with bail not yet set. All preliminary charges are subject to review by the office of the state’s attorney.

Hagemeyer said the child is now in the care of other family members.

