DECATUR — Shaylee L. Davis, a Decatur woman who took part in an attack that broke the jaw of her victim, has been sentenced to 18 months probation.

Macon County Circuit Court Judge James Coryell also handed down a 23-day jail sentence, but that was canceled out with credit for time served since the arrest of Davis on May 10.

A sworn affidavit from Decatur Police said the 25-year-old defendant had been one of several women who approached and attacked the female victim May 6 in the 1000 block of West Main Street.

Davis was described by the victim as first shoving her to the ground. “(The victim) advised Shaylee and two other subjects began kicking and stomping her face while she was on the ground,” said the affidavit, signed by Officer Zachary Wakeland.

“She said the attack did not end until her boyfriend broke the fight up. An emergency room nurse informed Officer Travis Wolfe that (the victim) had suffered bilateral mandible fractures. Officer Wolfe was advised that her jaw would likely be wired shut as a result of these injuries.”

Davis’s case had been headed for a trial after she denied charges of aggravated battery causing great bodily harm and a further count of mob action in a preliminary hearing May 31.

But Davis appeared in court again June 1 and took a plea deal negotiated by Chief Public Defender Michelle Sanders that saw her admit to the aggravated battery charge. The mob action count was then dismissed by Coryell.

In addition to the probation and jail sentence, the judge ordered Davis to pay $250 to have her DNA added to a crime database maintained by the State Police.

