DECATUR — Raheim D. Davis was drinking with three friends in a car outside his house when he told them he needed to head back into his home to get more alcohol, prosecutors say.

But he came back with a gun instead, opening fire multiple times and fatally wounding Karlondus Thomas, 19, and Andrell O’Neal, 30.

The 24-year-old third friend left alive and uninjured in the bloody car was described in a sworn affidavit from Decatur Police as saying Davis, who goes by the nickname “Ra Ra”, then told him: “You’re good. Take them to the hospital.”

The affidavit said Thomas began gasping for air at that moment and cried out: “Why me? (The surviving friend) advised Ra Ra then walked over to where Karlondus was seated in the vehicle, opened the door, and fired additional gunshots into the vehicle," according to the affidavit.

Thomas’s dying question about why he was being murdered wasn’t answered at a preliminary court hearing Wednesday into the circumstances of the July 21 shooting which happened just before 5 a.m. in the 900 block of West View Street.

Police evidence offered no motive for the double homicide and the 29-year-old Davis said very little as Macon County Circuit Court Judge Lindsey Shelton found probable cause to try him on six alternate counts of murder. Davis pleaded not guilty to all of the charges.

"They had all been present in the car in what basically seemed to be a friendly situation," said Macon County State's Attorney Scott Rueter as he read through the police affidavit.

Giving evidence in court and questioned by Rueter, Detective Timothy Wisniewski said the surviving friend fled in terror after the shootings and driven the car to the 800 block of South Webster Street. Patrol officers responded there and found both gunshot victims already dead.

Based on the living witness evidence, police had little difficulty identifying Davis as their prime suspect and he had been found and arrested July 24.

Judge Shelton scheduled a pretrial hearing for October 5 and Davis remains held in the Macon County Jail with bail in each murder case set at $1 million, requiring him to post a combined bond of $1 million to be freed.

