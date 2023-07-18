DECATUR — A coroner’s jury heard Tuesday how Gary S. Russell stabbed his ex-wife’s pet dog to death with a steak knife he had been using to eat his dinner and, when she intervened to try and save the dog, he stabbed her to death as well.

Decatur Police Detective Jason Kuchelmeister said the body of 64-year-old Cheryl Russell had then been dragged to the bathtub of her home in the 400 block of Dwight Drive. He said her former husband, aged 52, then waited two days before calling police dispatchers at 4:30 a.m. June 8 to announce he had “murdered his wife and wanted to turn himself in for that.”

Russell, however, is accused of not stopping at only the killing his wife. Now held in the Macon County Jail on $3 million bail on murder charges which he denies, he is also accused of using the knife to mutilate Cheryl Russell’s body after she was dead.

Macon County Coroner Michael E. Day read to the jurors from an autopsy report which showed the victim had died from multiple stab wounds to the head, neck and chest. Day said the report continued: “It should be noted that there was evidence of post-mortem evisceration with the large abdomen incision.”

Day asked Kuchelmeister if that was correct, and the detective confirmed it was.

“We’re not going to go into all the details here, that will be something I think we will leave to the prosecutors at trial,” Day said.

“I agree,” Kuchelmeister replied.

The jurors had earlier returned a verdict of homicidal death after the detective had described the circumstances leading up to the killing of both Cheryl Russell and her pet 6-month-old dog, Charlotte.

Despite their recent divorce, Kuchelmeister said the Russells had maintained a “fairly decent friendship” and lived together to ease some financial hardships. He said Gary Russell had told police he was eating his meal when his own pet dog had been attacked by Charlotte and he had flown into a rage.

“He’d had enough, for lack of a better word, of his dog being bullied by this other dog,” Kuchelmeister said. “He had a kitchen steak knife and he just kind of lost control; he starts stabbing her dog and when she (Cheryl Russell) stepped in to try and save her animal, she was stabbed.”

Jurors asked Kuchelmeister if Russell had admitted killing his wife, and was told he had. And in response to another question, the detective said there was no indication Russell had been attacked by her dog and was defending himself.

“He said the dogs were fighting each other and he began to stab her dog,” Kuchelmeister said.

Day asked what Russell had intended by keeping the body in a bathtub and then waiting several days before confessing what he had done. Kuchelmeister said the defendant had talked about “wanting to clean her up”, but was generally vague and confused.

“He really couldn’t explain his mental state,” he told the jurors. “He really couldn’t explain why he did certain things.”

Gary Russell is due back in Macon County Circuit Court for a pretrial hearing September 7.

