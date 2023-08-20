DECATUR — News of a push by police to get drunk and impaired drivers off the road up through Labor Day weekend comes as cops report a dramatic increase in their efforts to catch motorists breaking the speed limits.

The Decatur Police Department's “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over, Drive High — Get a DUI” campaign began Aug. 18 and will run through Sept. 5.

Sgt. Steve Hagemeyer said drivers can expect to see and encounter increased enforcement activity as the police department partners with Illinois State Police troopers to provide stepped-up patrols and roadside safety checks.

“Our first priority is to keep people safe, so we’re asking everyone to plan ahead for a sober ride home if they’ll be drinking or using another impairing substance,” Hagemeyer said of end-of-summer celebrations.

“Let’s make this a partnership between law enforcement and motorists: Help us protect the community and put an end to the dangers of impaired driving.”

That partnership is already underway with the city cops' approach to speed limit enforcement. A recent posting on the police Facebook page notes “DPD has increased our speed enforcement efforts by over 170% from this point last year, motivated by the concerns for traffic safety voiced in our community.”

Those concerns are relayed directly to the cops through a new survey tool introduced in April in a partnership with online survey firm Zencity.

The aim is to allow citizens to voice opinions on how good a job the cops are doing and point out areas where they think more enforcement action is needed. And the hands-down winner here was strong demand for more speeding and traffic law patrol efforts aimed at making the city’s roads a safer place to be.

“Over half the people in our city that were surveyed through Zencity stated traffic enforcement is the number one issue they want the Decatur Police Department to deal with,” the police reported in their Facebook post.

“We thank you for voicing your concerns. We want our roadways to be safe for everyone, and that is why our dedicated police officers are out working to enforce speed limits and promote road safety on our main thoroughfares.”

Speaking Sunday, Hagemeyer said he did not have immediate figures at hand on the results of those stepped-up speeding enforcement efforts.

“But I can say we’ve written a lot of speeding tickets through this time this year compared to the same time last year; it’s unbelievable,” he added.

The sergeant said police take note of roads reported by the public where speeding is a frequent problem, but also have their own target lists.

“We also do it (stepped-up enforcement) based on our high-accident intersections, like for instance North Water Street and East Pershing Road is a high-accident intersection,” added Hagemeyer.

“So we do a lot of enforcement down by St. Teresa High School as traffic is going up towards that intersection. Ash Avenue and U.S. 51 and Ash Avenue and North Water Street is another big one, and we do enforcement up there before and after that intersection.”

Hagemeyer said accident reports show that speed is often a factor in collisions at crash trouble spots. He warned drivers that the cops are watching and, with the public’s help, they know just where to look.

“There are parts of this town that are just notorious for speeding,” he added.

