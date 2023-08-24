DECATUR — Police said a Decatur woman who arranged to buy a cellphone in a Facebook deal arrived at the designated location and was instead accosted by two men who stole her money.

Detective Sgt. Brian Earles said the robbery happened around 10:38 a.m. Sunday in the 1000 block of West Forest Avenue. The 25-year-old victim was overpowered but not listed as being physically injured.

Earles urged the public to be cautious and mindful about where they arrange to meet buyers or sellers in online deals. He said the Decatur Police Department headquarters at 707 W. South Side Drive is a designated safe site for e-commerce and allows its lobby to be used for such transactions.

